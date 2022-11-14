Home Entertainment Tamil

Kollywood actor Karthi's Facebook account gets compromised

"Hello guys, my Facebook page has been hacked. We are trying to restore it with FB team," the actor tweeted.

By Express News Service

Actor Karthi's Facebook account has been compromised, the actor revealed the same on Twitter on Monday while informing that his team is trying to restore it.

At times when social media plays a relevant part in film promotions, and celebrities use it as a platform to interact with their fans, various film personality accounts have been compromised over the years due to hackers. To name a few, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and Nazriya Nazim.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karthi. who was last seen in Sardar, has Japan with Raju Murugan. The film will be the actor's 25th one and the first look poster is expected to release on Monday. Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film has Anu Emmanuel as the female lead. Besides, the actor also has the second instalment of Ponniyin Selvan, which is expected to release in April 2023.

