Hiphop Tamizha Adhi turns PT master for his next

Apart from acting in the film, Adhi will also be composing music for the film.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s next will be set in a school and feature the actor as a physical education teacher. Directed by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Karthik Venugopalan, who made his debut with Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. A character introduction motion poster, which was released along with the project announcement, shows Adhi wearing a jersey that reads Kanagavel.

Speaking about his sophomore film, Karthik says, “It will be a fun-filled entertainer and present Adhi in a new avatar. Unlike the NNOR, which predominantly starred YouTubers, this film will have famous actors from the industry and we have planned to reveal them one by one in the upcoming weeks.” 

Apart from acting in the film, Adhi will also be composing music for the film. The untitled project will have cinematography by Madhesh Manickam of Taanakkaran fame. The film will be produced by Ishari Ganesh’s Vels Film International. 

 Adhi, who was last seen in Anbarivu, will next star in Veeran. The superhero film is directed by ARK Sarvan of Maragadha Nanayam fame.

