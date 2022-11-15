Sasikumar-starrer 'Kaari' to release on November 25

By Express News Service

Kaari, the upcoming Sasikumar-starrer film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 25, the makers announced on social media.

Directed by Hemnath, the upcoming film is billed to be a rural entertainer and is backed by S Lakshman Kumar under Prince Pictures banner.

The technical crew of the film consists of Ganesh Chandhra as the cinematographer while Shivanandeeswaran will be editing the film.

Action choreographer duo Anbariv will be helming the stunt sequences and Bigg Boss fame Samyuktha Shanmughanathan plays a prominent role in the film.

Meanwhile, Sasikumar is currently awaiting the release of Naan Mirugamai Maara which will hit the theatres on Friday.

Written and directed by Kazhugu-fame Sathyasiva, it is expected to be a thriller with Sasikumar playing a sound engineer. The film also features Vikranth in a pivotal role.

Sasikumar also has Pagaivanuku Arulvai in the making.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

