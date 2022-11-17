Release of Dhanush's 'Vaathi/Sir' postponed

Home Entertainment Tamil

Vaathi/Sir is directed by Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri. The film, set in the 90s has Dhanush playing a junior school teacher named Balamurgan. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in the film.

A still from the teaser of Dhanush's Tamil-Telugu bilingual 'Vaathi/Sir.' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

It was initially announced that Dhanush's Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi/Sir will be released on December 2. The makers have now announced that the release has been pushed to 17 February 2023.

Sithara Entertainments, who is producing the film along with Fortune Four Cinemas, has updated the release date on their social media handles with a poster and a caption that reads, “A slight delay but the wait is worth it. With renewed spirit, We will be bringing #Vaathi #SIR movie to the theatres on 17 Feb 2023.”

Vaathi/Sir is directed by Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri. The film, set in the 90s has Dhanush playing a junior school teacher named Balamurgan.

Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Aadukalam Naren, and Ilavarasu. It has cinematography by J Yuvraj and music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is working with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for the period action drama, Captain Miller. He has also signed a film with Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

