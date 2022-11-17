SJ Suryah's 'Vadhandhi' streaming date out

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about SJ Suryah making his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Vadhandhi. The streamer has announced that the show will premiere on December 2. It will be out in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Vadhandhi is a thriller series directed by Andrew Louis, who has previously made the films Leelai and Kolaigaran.

According to the makers, the series will be, "a dramatic noir thriller about the murder of a beautiful young girl, seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace, and an opportunistic news editor."

SJ Suryah plays the cop's role. The cast includes Laila, Smruthi Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, and Sanjana.

Filmmakers Pushkar-Gayatri, who collaborated with Amazon Prime Video in the recent web series Suzhal, are part of this upcoming show as the creative producers.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

