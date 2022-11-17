Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamannaah Bhatia clears air on marriage rumours

The latest rumours are about Tamannaah Bhatia getting engaged to a businessman based in Mumbai. Reports also suggested that the actor would make an official announcement about her wedding.

By Express News Service

In recent days, the internet has been flooded with relationship updates with several celebrities, from Harish Kalyan to Hansika Motwani, announcing their marriage and engagement news.

The latest rumours are rife that actor Tamannaah Bhatia is getting engaged to a businessman based in Mumbai. These reports also suggested that the actor would make an official announcement about her wedding soon.

However, Tamannaah on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle and posted a hilarious video shutting down the rumours. 

The video featured Tamannaah dressed like a man, walking out of the dressing room. She wrote, "Introducing my businessman husband. Marriage rumours...Everyone scripting my life." (sic)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah, last seen in Plan A Plan B, has a slew of projects in the pipeline including Bhola Shankar, Bole Chudiyan, Gurthunda Seethakalam and Bandra.

The actor's last Tamil film was the Vishal-starrer Action (2019). She is said to reportedly mark a comeback in Tamil films with the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

