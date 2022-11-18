Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara to team up with Durai Senthilkumar for next film

The announcement was made on the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday

By Express News Service

It has been announced that actor Nayanthara will be teaming up with filmmaker RS Senthilkumar for a new film. The film, tentatively titled NT 81, the filmmaker will be produced and presented by Nayanthar's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan through Rowdy Pictures. The announcement was made on Friday on the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday.

It is to be noted that Nayanthara had earlier appeared in a dance number in Durai Senthilkumar's debut Ethir Neechal (2013). This is the first time the actor and the filmmaker are teaming up for a full-fledged project. 

It was announced last year that Durai Senthilkumar would be teaming up with Raghava Lawrence for a film titled Adhigaaram but there has been no update on the project yet and looks like NT 81 will be the filmmaker's next release.

Further details related to the film are currently under tight wraps and are expected to be unveiled shortly. Nayanthara will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan's horror film, Connect.

