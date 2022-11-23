Naga Chaitanya-Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film titled Custody

We have previously reported that Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu are collaborating on a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The makers have now released the first look poster of the film, which has been titled Custody.

With the tagline 'A Venkat Prabhu Hunt', the poster features Naga Chaitanya in a khaki shirt, as he is held hostage by several police officers who point their guns at him. In the background, there is a quote that reads, 'You must be the change you wish to see in the world'.

Besides Naga Chaitanya, Custody features Arvind Swamy as the antagonist, with Krithi Shetty playing the female lead. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Sampath, Priyamani, Premji Amaren, Premi Vishwanath, Vennela Kishore, and others. The team recently shot the film in Hyderabad that included some action sequences, supervised by Mahesh Mathew.

The upcoming film marks Naga Chaitanya’s first Tamil movie, while Venkat Prabhu is making his debut in Telugu. The film has music by the father-son duo Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Custody is backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. It is presented by Pavan Kumar.

The technical team includes SR Kathir as the cinematographer, while Venkat Raajen is the editor. Rajeevan is the production designer.

(This story originally appeared on Cinemaexpress.com)

We have previously reported that Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu are collaborating on a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. The makers have now released the first look poster of the film, which has been titled Custody. With the tagline 'A Venkat Prabhu Hunt', the poster features Naga Chaitanya in a khaki shirt, as he is held hostage by several police officers who point their guns at him. In the background, there is a quote that reads, 'You must be the change you wish to see in the world'. Let’s be the change we want to see in the world! Happy bday bro @chay_akkineni let the hunt begin! #Custody #AvenkatPrabhuHunt @SS_Screens @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr @srkathiir @thearvindswami @IamKrithiShetty @realsarathkumar @rajeevan69 #vp11 pic.twitter.com/ELhxOkfuci — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) November 23, 2022 Besides Naga Chaitanya, Custody features Arvind Swamy as the antagonist, with Krithi Shetty playing the female lead. The film also stars Sarathkumar, Sampath, Priyamani, Premji Amaren, Premi Vishwanath, Vennela Kishore, and others. The team recently shot the film in Hyderabad that included some action sequences, supervised by Mahesh Mathew. The upcoming film marks Naga Chaitanya’s first Tamil movie, while Venkat Prabhu is making his debut in Telugu. The film has music by the father-son duo Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Custody is backed by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner Srinivasaa Silver Screen. It is presented by Pavan Kumar. The technical team includes SR Kathir as the cinematographer, while Venkat Raajen is the editor. Rajeevan is the production designer. (This story originally appeared on Cinemaexpress.com)