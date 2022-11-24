Home Entertainment Tamil

First single from 'Gatta Kusthi', 'Chal Chakka', out

The film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, with it releasing as Matti Kusthi in Telugu. Gatta Kusthi is billed to be a sports drama surrounding wrestling.

Published: 24th November 2022 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Gatta Kusthi: Chal Chakka

A still from the first single 'Chal Chakka' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

The c from the upcoming film Gatta KusthiChal Chakka, was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday.

Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, the film is set to release in theatres on December 2.

Helmed by Chella Ayyavu, the film is backed by the actor in association with Ravi Teja, under Vishnu Vishal Studioz and RT Teamworks banners respectively. The film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, with it releasing as Matti Kusthi in Telugu.

Gatta Kusthi is billed to be a sports drama surrounding wrestling.

As per the trailer released recently, Vishnu is an alpha male who wants a submissive wife and Aishwarya is an equally dominant girl who is pressurised to act timid by her parents to get an alliance. Fate makes them end up together and ego clashes ensue. Finally, Vishnu has to win a kusthi competition to win over his lady love. 

The film has music by Justin Prabhakaran, while Richard M Nathan is the cinematographer and Prasanna GK is the editor.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gatta Kusthi Tamil-Telugu bilingual sports drama sports drama release
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp