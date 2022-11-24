First single from 'Gatta Kusthi', 'Chal Chakka', out

By Express News Service

The c from the upcoming film Gatta Kusthi, Chal Chakka, was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday.

Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, the film is set to release in theatres on December 2.

Helmed by Chella Ayyavu, the film is backed by the actor in association with Ravi Teja, under Vishnu Vishal Studioz and RT Teamworks banners respectively. The film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, with it releasing as Matti Kusthi in Telugu.

Gatta Kusthi is billed to be a sports drama surrounding wrestling.

As per the trailer released recently, Vishnu is an alpha male who wants a submissive wife and Aishwarya is an equally dominant girl who is pressurised to act timid by her parents to get an alliance. Fate makes them end up together and ego clashes ensue. Finally, Vishnu has to win a kusthi competition to win over his lady love.

The film has music by Justin Prabhakaran, while Richard M Nathan is the cinematographer and Prasanna GK is the editor.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

