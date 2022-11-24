'Yet another meeting to cherish for life': Sivakarthikeyan on meeting Ajith

By Express News Service

Sivakarthikeyan took to Twitter on Wednesday to share that he met Ajith Kumar. While posting the picture on his Twitter profile, the Don actor wrote, "Met AK sir after a long time. Yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life. Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir."

Incidentally, Sivakarthikeyan appeared in a minor role in Ajith's Aegan (2008) but his scenes didn't make it to the final cut.

Sivkarthikeyan is currently filming for Madonne Ashwin's Maaveeran, co-starring Aditi Shankar. He also has the long-awaited Ayalaan and a project with Venkat Prabhu in the pipeline.

Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, has Thunivu, which is gearing up for a Pongal 2023 release. The H Vinoth directorial also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and Veera in main roles.

(This story was originally published in Cinema Express)

