Samantha not admitted to hospital: Source

By Express News Service

Last month, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. And the latest reports suggest that the actor has been admitted to the hospital.

However, shutting down the rumours, a source close to us confirmed that the news about the actor's condition worsening and subsequent admission to the hospital is untrue.

Ahead of the release, in an interview, speaking about her health, Samantha said, “There are some good and bad days. Some days I don’t want to get up from my bed, and other days I want to fight. The days I want to fight are slowly getting more and more than the days I want to give up. It’s been three months since I was diagnosed, but I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon, contrary to the articles. It’s draining and tiring, but I am going to fight.”

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in Yashoda, which deals with surrogacy. The actor will be next seen in Shaakuntalam and Kushi.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

