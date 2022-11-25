Home Entertainment Tamil

Samantha not admitted to hospital: Source

However, shutting down the rumours, a source close to us confirmed that the news about the actor's condition worsening and subsequent admission to the hospital is untrue. 

Published: 25th November 2022 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Samantha

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Photo | Samanatha Twitter)

By Express News Service

Last month, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. And the latest reports suggest that the actor has been admitted to the hospital.

However, shutting down the rumours, a source close to us confirmed that the news about the actor's condition worsening and subsequent admission to the hospital is untrue. 

Ahead of the release, in an interview, speaking about her health, Samantha said, “There are some good and bad days. Some days I don’t want to get up from my bed, and other days I want to fight. The days I want to fight are slowly getting more and more than the days I want to give up. It’s been three months since I was diagnosed, but I want to clarify that I am not dying anytime soon, contrary to the articles. It’s draining and tiring, but I am going to fight.”

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in Yashoda, which deals with surrogacy. The actor will be next seen in Shaakuntalam and Kushi.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Myositis Yashoda
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp