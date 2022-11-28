Home Entertainment Tamil

All the world’s a stage: Actor Mohammad Ali Baig

Veteran theatre artist Mohammad Ali Baig discusses his transition from theatre to cinema

Published: 28th November 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammad Ali Baig, Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation

Theatre Revivalist Mohammad Ali Baig (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

Popular American actor Terrence Mann once said, “Movies will make you famous, television will make you rich, but theatre will make you good.” Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig is an actor who created a lasting legacy in front of live audiences in theatre before stepping in front of the camera for movies and OTT. After making his debut with the Tamil film, Aruvi, he went on to star in pivotal roles in this year’s Cobra and Sardar.

Mohammad Ali Baig has also had starring roles in the OTT space with shows like Netflix’s marquee series, She, the Aha series, In the Name of God, and the recently released Telugu web series on ZEE5, Aha Naa Pellanta. “At the risk of sounding immodest, I believe cinema is a cakewalk for seasoned theatre actors who are used to the meticulousness of the stage. But I do understand that unlike theatre, which is an actor’s medium, cinema is a director’s medium. Having adapted to the medium, I am just having a ball now,” says the actor.   

Mohammad Ali Baig

Excerpts from a conversation

It wouldn’t have been easy to make that shift from theatres to films…
Being born into theatre, and groomed under my legendary dad (Qadir Ali Baig), I had a good launching pad. I had the confidence to go gung-ho in any form of media.
The difference between theatre and cinema was more offscreen. We were shooting for SHE during the second lockdown, and it was nice to see a 7 am shift start at 7.04 tops. However, while shooting for films, I was asked to be ready by 10 am and the first shot was canned only after lunch. We have to be ready to face the changing dynamics. 

Are there things that cinema would be better off without?
 I absolutely hate the ‘sir sir’ culture in cinema. I have grown up seeing the biggest of stars standing up to greet a director. It pains me to see directors go behind stars and say ‘sir sir.’ Also, I have always adhered to strict protocols, so I was a bit apprehensive about the cinema culture. 

What have the responses to your performances been like from your peers?
The confidence to play a variety of roles comes from my theatre grooming. My roles in Aruvi and SHE were of strict police officers and yet I could bring a difference to these characters. From PK Abraham in Sardar to the eccentric Maths teacher in Cobra, the makers wanted an actor who could hold his ground in front of the stars. I shared an excellent working rapport with actors like Vikram and Karthi who are not just a powerhouse of talent but extremely warm people too. With my role in SHE, people told me that they checked the credits to see if it was indeed me or an actual police officer playing the role. I internalise my characters, and I want my audience to think twice if it is indeed me that they are seeing in the film. That is the real applause. 

Finally, do you see your cinema sojourn opening up a new audience to your theatre…
I would be delighted if they come to see me as an actor on stage, and not as a film actor doing stage plays. That will be highly contentious for a thoroughbred theatre actor like me. We see cinema actors in the West wanting to get on stage, however, it is the reverse in India, which is unfortunate. But selling more tickets, and having more people see theatre is a good thing. I wish to see the ‘struggling theatre artist’ trope end soon, and it becomes a financially strong medium that more people wish to be part of. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Ali Baig
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp