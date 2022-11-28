Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Kannai Nambathey' set for February release

Home Entertainment Tamil

It is Udhayanidhi Stalin's birthday today and on this occasion, the makers of his long-delayed film Kannai Nambathey have released a new poster. Along with that, it has also been announced that will be hitting screens in February.

Kannai Nambathey is directed by Mu Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal-fame. Earlier while speaking with us, the director had confirmed that the film is a suspense-thriller. While Aathmika plays the female lead, Bhumika Chawla is also there in a prominent role. Prasanna, Sathish and Subiksha Krishnan also star in the film.

Kannai Nambathey, produced by VN Ranjith Kumar under his Lipi Cine Krafts, the film has music by Siddhu Kumar and cinematography by Pariyerum Perumal-fame Sridhar, and Jalandar Vasan.

Last seen in Kalaga Thalaivan, Udhayanidhi Stalin next has the Mari Selvaraj directorial Maamannan coming up. He has also signed a film with Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. However, it is not yet known who will be directing that film.

