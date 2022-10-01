Ponniyin Selvan 1 collects Rs 80 crores on day 1

Home Entertainment Tamil

Published: 01st October 2022

'Ponniyin Selvan 1' poster

The poster of Mani Ratnam's, 'Ponniyin Selvan 1'. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Ponniyin Selvan 1, the epic saga directed by Mani Ratnam, garnered 80 crores at the worldwide box office on the first day of release. 

The historical drama received a lot of positive responses from the general audience and critics. It stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Lal, Sarath Kumar and Ashwin Kakamanu.

The film hit the screens worldwide on September 30. This historical drama is a two-part film based on the epic book of the same name, authored by Kalki.

Ponniyin Selvan is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions and the duology will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Thota Tharrani and choreographer Brinda.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

