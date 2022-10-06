Director Shankar heaps praise on Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'

By Express News Service

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, which stars a stellar ensemble including the likes of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, and Sarath Kumar, is receiving widespread critical and commercial acclaim. The film has been setting the cash registers ringing in various parts of the world.

While the fans have been raving about the film, which is based on the novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, celebrities too are expressing their admiration for the project. The latest to join this illustrious list is ace director Shankar, who is currently working on Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Ram Charan's next, RC 15.

In a tweet, Shankar said, "Ponniyin Selvan 1 captivates. A quality Tamil historical film after years. Mani Ratnam sir’s mastery in filmma’King’ proven yet again. Hats off to DoP Ravivarman's picturesque depiction. AR Rahman's music - riveting. Full 3 hours intrigues you for the sequel. Hail to the vast army that made this epic."

The first part of the duology was released on September 30 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is expected to hit the screens in 2023.

(This story originally appeared in the Cinema Express)

