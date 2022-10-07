Home Entertainment Tamil

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' crosses Rs 300 crore mark worldwide

Ratnam's Madras Productions, one of the banners behind the movie, took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures.

Published: 07th October 2022 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Mani Ratnam's big screen spectacle film 'Ponniyin Selvan-I'

Poster of Mani Ratnam's big screen spectacle film 'Ponniyin Selvan-I'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Mani Ratnam's big screen spectacle film "Ponniyin Selvan-I" has raised over Rs 300 crore in its worldwide gross box office collection, the makers said Friday.

Featuring a star-studded cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Tamil historical drama hit the theatres globally on September 30.

Ratnam's Madras Productions, one of the banners behind the movie, took to Twitter to share the latest box office figures.

The production house posted a motion poster which stated that the film has earned over Rs 300 crore worldwide gross.

"Success beyond boundaries! Thank you for this tremendous response," the Madras Productions captioned the post.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 historical fiction novel, "Ponniyin Selvan-I" chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (played by Jayam Ravi), a powerful king of the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The much-anticipated film opened to a lot of positive responses from both critics and audiences.

Also backed by Allirajah Subaskaran's banner Lyca Productions, "Ponniyin Selvan-I" released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponniyin Selvan Mani Ratnam Madras Productions Rs 300 crore
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp