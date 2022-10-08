Henry Cavill to return as Superman in Black Adam?

By Express News Service

Actor Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the DC cinematic universe, is reported to once again don the red cape. The speculation has emerged close to the release of Black Adam with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the lead. However, no official confirmation has been made by Warner Bros or by Henry Cavill.

Black Adam is an anti-hero in the DC comic book universe, who is occasionally pitted against Superman since Black Adam is one of the few characters in the DC universe to match Superman’s physical strength. Originally written as an antagonist to Shazam (who was originally known by the name Captain Marvel) Black Adam later evolved as a character on his own, spawning original comic series titles.

With his first appearance as Superman being Man of Steel in 2013, Henry Cavill recently appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Following the failure of Justice League at the box office, Warner Bros scrapped their plans to make a sequel to Man of Steel.

Directed by Orphan and Jungle Cruise fame Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is all set to hit the theatres on 21 October.

