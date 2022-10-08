Home Entertainment Tamil

Henry Cavill to return as Superman in Black Adam?

Directed by Orphan and Jungle Cruise fame Jaume Collet-Serra,  Black Adam is all set to hit the theatres on 21 October.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Henry Cavill as Superman (L), Dwayne Johnson as 'The Rock' (R)

Henry Cavill as Superman (L), Dwayne Johnson as 'The Rock' (R)

By Express News Service

Actor Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the DC cinematic universe, is reported to once again don the red cape. The speculation has emerged close to the release of Black Adam with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the lead. However, no official confirmation has been made by Warner Bros or by Henry Cavill.

Black Adam is an anti-hero in the DC comic book universe, who is occasionally pitted against Superman since Black Adam is one of the few characters in the DC universe to match Superman’s physical strength. Originally written as an antagonist to Shazam (who was originally known by the name Captain Marvel) Black Adam later evolved as a character on his own, spawning original comic series titles.

With his first appearance as Superman being Man of Steel in 2013, Henry Cavill recently appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Following the failure of Justice League at the box office, Warner Bros scrapped their plans to make a sequel to Man of Steel. 

Directed by Orphan and Jungle Cruise fame Jaume Collet-Serra,  Black Adam is all set to hit the theatres on 21 October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Superman Henry Cavill Black Adam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3 
Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. (Photo | Twitter)
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi pats cops for public flogging
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Gas prices hiked 40 per cent; CNG, PNG to cost more
Charred remains of a bus after it hit a truck and caught fire on Aurangabad Road in Nashik district. (Photo | PTI)
11 dead, 38 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra's Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp