Home Entertainment Tamil

I feel intense love for Tamil cinema: Swedish actor Elli AvrRam

Elli AvrRam speaks about playing a victimised woman in Selvaraghavan’s latest film, Naane Varuvean

Published: 13th October 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Elli AvrRam with Dhnusk in the film 'Naane Varuvean'

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The West sees India as a bright confluence of colours and cultures. More often than not, notions of Indian culture are tightly bound to Bollywood. Swedish-Greek origin actor Elli AvrRam’s outlook on Indian culture was no different, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas opening gates to Indian cinema. A chance screening of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film on a Swedish TV channel sparked her dream to act in an Indian film. Thus began her journey from the Scandinavian lands to India, Bollywood, and now Tamil cinema!

“I chanced upon a Bollywood song and got introduced to Indian culture. When Devdas came on television, it further motivated me to get here. After I came to India, I got introduced to South cinema,” says Elli, who has made her Tamil debut with the Dhanush-starrer Naane Varuvean.

The portrayal of foreigners has left a lot to be desired in our cinema, but Naane Varuvean gets the casting of Elli AvrRam spot on. She plays Madhuri, the mute wife of Kathir (the evil twin played by Dhanush). While the role itself is limited in screen time, it is impressive that the film normalises her presence without cashing in on sympathy or pity, or digging into her looks. “It’s the first time I have played a role like this. When Selvaraghavan sir narrated the story, the role felt challenging, and I was excited. Using my eyes to communicate emotions like innocence, care, love, fright, and shock was fascinating,” says Elli, who reveals that the role of Madhuri allowed her to understand her own ability to communicate intensity.

Elli’s love for India isn’t just fuelled by cinematic aspirations but spiritual inclinations as well. “I strongly believe that I was an Indian in my past life. Nothing felt alien when adapting to this culture, and when I came to Chennai along with my mother for a storytelling event, I felt a connection. It didn’t happen with Hindi, but with Tamil, I felt an instant love and attraction,” says Elli.

While Elli has been part of multiple projects across languages since 2013, she credits Selvaraghavan and Dhanush for making her a better actor. “There are filmmakers who expect actors to be loud in performance and expression. However, Selva sir and Dhanush wanted the performance to be internalised. They wanted the conflict to be expressed through my eyes. I loved that!” she adds. While admitting she has no idea about Selvaraghavan and Dhanush being siblings, Elli chooses instead to speak of the creative choices and perspectives that came out of this collaboration in Naane Varuvean. “For one of the scenes I performed, Selva sir asked everyone to clap, and honestly, that was the best validation I have got in my career so far. Selva sir explains a scene, and sometimes, he even performs. It is a pleasure seeing him perform off-screen. When an actor understands what the director wants, there is nothing like it. Dhanush too helped me ground my character, and yet, clearly communicated what the role demands.”

For someone who traversed across continents to pursue her passion, Elli feels that now is a great time for actors to branch out and traverse across films from different languages. Comparing working in Indian films to Hollywood, Elli feels that cinema is a unifying factor that facilitates artists of different races to come together. “The greatness of acting is in the beauty of portraying different fictional characters. Who wouldn’t want to live different lives in one lifetime?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naane Varuvean Elli AvrRam Dhanush
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp