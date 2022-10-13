Home Entertainment Tamil

Ponniyin Selvan mints Rs 400 crore at box office

The historical drama is a two-part film based on the epic book of the same name, authored by Kalki.

Poster of Mani Ratnam's big screen spectacle film 'Ponniyin Selvan-I'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ponniyin Selvan (PS-1), the recently released epic historical drama directed by Mani Ratnam, has collected Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Wednesday. The film was released on September 30 and received positive responses from the general audience and critics. The film stars Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Lal, Sarath Kumar and Ashwin Kakamanu.

The historical drama is a two-part film based on the epic book of the same name, authored by Kalki. Ponniyin Selvan is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions and the duology will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

PS-1 has music composed by AR Rahman and the second part of the film is expected to be released sometime in 2023. The film's technical also crew includes cinematographer Ravi Varman, editor Sreekar Prasad, production designer Thota Tharrani and choreographer Brinda.

