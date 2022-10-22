'Ponniyin Selvan-I' star Jayam Ravi tests COVID-19 positive 

By PTI

CHENNAI: Actor Jayam Ravi, who was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam's period action drama "Ponniyin Selvan-I", has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 42-year-old star shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday night.

"Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself," Ravi wrote.

Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless. — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) October 21, 2022

He also urged people who came in contact with him to also get tested for the virus and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary.

Mask up. Stay safe! God bless," the actor added.

India saw a single-day rise of 2,112 new infections raising the COVID-19 tally to 4,46,40,748, while the number of active cases declined to 24,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

