MS Dhoni's production banner forays into Tamil cinema

By Express News Service

It was already known that Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni founded production house Dhoni Entertainment to back entertainment content across languages. The new piece of information is that the banner will be producing their first Tamil film soon.

The upcoming film is billed to be a family entertainer and conceptualised by Sakshi. The yet-to-be titled film will be helmed by Ramesh Thamilmani and will go on floors soon. The director has previously authored Atharva-The Origin graphic novel. The technical crew of the Tamil film will announced soon.

Apart from Tamil, Dhoni's production banner is also in talks with multiple filmmakers and scriptwriters to produce content across genres, including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and more.

Talking about the Tamil project, Ramesh said in a note, "From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer. I am honoured and very grateful for this opportunity to develop this really friesh conceot into a feature film story and to be directing the film as well."

Vikas Hasija, Business Head, Dhoni Entertainment said, "Post pandemic, the business of the mainstream films in India has become a singular entity, the boundaries are blurred and there is no reginal cinema vs Hindi cinema debate anymore. As more Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films are equally celebrated in the nation, Dhoni Entertainment is exploring projects in multiple languages."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

