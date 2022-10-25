Home Entertainment Tamil

MS Dhoni's production banner forays into Tamil cinema

Dhoni's production banner is also in talks with multiple filmmakers and scriptwriters to produce content across genres, including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller.

Published: 25th October 2022 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni

By Express News Service

It was already known that Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni founded production house Dhoni Entertainment to back entertainment content across languages. The new piece of information is that the banner will be producing their first Tamil film soon.

The upcoming film is billed to be a family entertainer and conceptualised by Sakshi. The yet-to-be titled film will be helmed by Ramesh Thamilmani and will go on floors soon. The director has previously authored Atharva-The Origin graphic novel. The technical crew of the Tamil film will announced soon.

Apart from Tamil, Dhoni's production banner is also in talks with multiple filmmakers and scriptwriters to produce content across genres, including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and more.

Talking about the Tamil project, Ramesh said in a note, "From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer. I am honoured and very grateful for this opportunity to develop this really friesh conceot into a feature film story and to be directing the film as well."

Vikas Hasija, Business Head, Dhoni Entertainment said, "Post pandemic, the business of the mainstream films in India has become a singular entity, the boundaries are blurred and there is no reginal cinema vs Hindi cinema debate anymore. As more Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films are equally celebrated in the nation, Dhoni Entertainment is exploring projects in multiple languages."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhoni Dhoni Entertainment Tamil film
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp