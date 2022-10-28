Home Entertainment Tamil

Lijomol and Losliya-starrer 'Annapoorani' is a women-centric film, says director Lional Joshua

Joshua marks his directorial debut with this film. The first look poster was released on the occasion of Diwali. The film also has Hari Krishnan playing a pivotal role.

Published: 28th October 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

First look poster of the upcoming film 'Annapoorani' starring Losliya and Lijomol Jose.

First look poster of the upcoming film 'Annapoorani' starring Losliya and Lijomol Jose.

By Express News Service

Annapoorani, the upcoming feature starring Losliya and Lijomol Jose, is a women-centric thriller, director Lional Joshua tells Cinema Express.

Joshua marks his directorial debut with this film. The first look poster was released on the occasion of Diwali. The film also has Hari Krishnan playing a pivotal role.

While the film has crossed the final stage of post-production and is release-ready, Joshua, in conversation with us, says, "Annapoorani is about the exploitation of women in the family and other societal settings.

I was inspired by Periyar and Carl Max's ideologies. While Periyar observed that the family system exploits women, Marx noted that women's labour is undervalued even outside the family set-up. And this film reflects on both these theses."

Joshua further adds that the film shows the lives of two women--Losliya from an urban space and Lijomol from a rural background-- and how they face exploitation in different settings.

"I feel cinema is a venue for ideological battles and I want to make such progressive statements through cinema," says Joshua.

Besides, Periyar and Carl Marx, Joshua was also inspired by author Kavitha Krishnan's book Fearless Freedom, which helped him to understand the female perspective that was needed for this film.

"Annapoorani won't be a mainstream masala film. It will be an art house film. We have tried an inventive and unusual filmmaking style with long shots and more creative techniques," he says, adding that they have also ensured political correctness in the story.

Meanwhile, the makers are hoping to release the film in a couple of months.

Annapoorni's technical crew includes music composer Govind Vasantha, director of photography Hector and editor Kalaivanan. Yugabharathi has penned the dialogues and lyrics.

Annapoorni also features Dharani Reddy, Rajeev Gandhi, and Vairabalan in supporting roles. The film is produced by KH Pictures in association with One Drop Ocean Pictures.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annapoorani women-centric film Lional Joshua
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp