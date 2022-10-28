Home Entertainment Tamil

Red Giant to release Ajith's 'Thunivu'; Clash with 'Varisu' confirmed

The announcement was made on Friday along with the official confirmation that the film will be releasing on Pongal, 2023.

Published: 28th October 2022 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of Ajith Kumar's upcoming Tamil film 'Thunivu.'

Poster of Ajith Kumar's upcoming Tamil film 'Thunivu.'

By Express News Service

It has been announced that Ajith's next, Thunivu, has been acquired by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Studios for theatrical distribution in Tamil Nadu.

The announcement was made on Friday along with the official confirmation that the film will be releasing on Pongal, 2023.

Interestingly, another Tamil biggie, Varisu, starring Vijay is slated for a Pongal release, with the makers reconfirming the film's arrival on the festival date just a few days ago.

Provided both the films keep their date with the audience, this will mark the first clash between Ajith and Vijay since 2014, when Veeram and Jilla had released on the same day, coinciding with Pongal.

Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu marks the third collaboration between the filmmaker and Ajith post Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) and this year's actioner, Valimai.

Billed as an action adventurer, Thunivu stars Manju Warrier as the female lead while Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Veera star in supporting roles.

The film has music by Ghibran while Nirav Shah is the director of photography.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajith Thunivu theatre release Pongal Varisu Vijay
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp