Red Giant to release Ajith's 'Thunivu'; Clash with 'Varisu' confirmed

By Express News Service

It has been announced that Ajith's next, Thunivu, has been acquired by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Studios for theatrical distribution in Tamil Nadu.

The announcement was made on Friday along with the official confirmation that the film will be releasing on Pongal, 2023.

Interestingly, another Tamil biggie, Varisu, starring Vijay is slated for a Pongal release, with the makers reconfirming the film's arrival on the festival date just a few days ago.

Provided both the films keep their date with the audience, this will mark the first clash between Ajith and Vijay since 2014, when Veeram and Jilla had released on the same day, coinciding with Pongal.

Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu marks the third collaboration between the filmmaker and Ajith post Nerkonda Paarvai (2019) and this year's actioner, Valimai.

Billed as an action adventurer, Thunivu stars Manju Warrier as the female lead while Samuthirakani, John Kokken and Veera star in supporting roles.

The film has music by Ghibran while Nirav Shah is the director of photography.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

