Samantha diagnosed with Myositis, actor pens an emotional note

Published: 29th October 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Samantha

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Photo | Samanatha Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Samantha has made a shocking revelation that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis on social media platforms, along with a picture of her dubbing for Yashoda, while taking medicine through IV. 

She also added that her doctors are confident that she would make a complete recovery very soon.

Samantha wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

She ended the note with a hopeful note that the hard phase shall pass. "I have had good days and bad days physically and emotionally. And even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you. This too shall pass."

On the work front, she has films like Shakunthalam and Kushi in various stages of production.

(This story was originally published on our sister site cinemaexpress.com)

