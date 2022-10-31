Nivin Pauly on board for Thalapathy 67?

While filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Vijay's upcoming film is currently under pre-production, speculations are doing rounds that Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is likely to join the cast.

The latest reports suggest that Nivin will play the antagonist in the tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Earlier, it was noted that the makers were in talks with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

However, the actor could not commit to the project due to a date clash. It now looks like Nivin will replace Prithviraj in Thalapathy 67. But no official announcement regarding the same has been made yet.

On the other hand, the director, who participated in an event organised for his assistants in Chennai in September, reportedly revealed that Thalapathy 67 update will be made within the next couple of months by the makers.

Meanwhile, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, and Mathew Thomas are some of the other names that have been doing the rounds regarding the cast of Thalapathy 67.

If reports are to be believed, the film is set to go on floors in December. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Nivin Pauly rose to fame with his performance in the Tamil/Malayalam bilingual film Neram (2013) and his straight Tamil release Richie (2017).

While filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Vijay's upcoming film is currently under pre-production, speculations are doing rounds that Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is likely to join the cast. The latest reports suggest that Nivin will play the antagonist in the tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Earlier, it was noted that the makers were in talks with Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, the actor could not commit to the project due to a date clash. It now looks like Nivin will replace Prithviraj in Thalapathy 67. But no official announcement regarding the same has been made yet. On the other hand, the director, who participated in an event organised for his assistants in Chennai in September, reportedly revealed that Thalapathy 67 update will be made within the next couple of months by the makers. Meanwhile, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, and Mathew Thomas are some of the other names that have been doing the rounds regarding the cast of Thalapathy 67. If reports are to be believed, the film is set to go on floors in December. An official announcement is expected to be made soon. Nivin Pauly rose to fame with his performance in the Tamil/Malayalam bilingual film Neram (2013) and his straight Tamil release Richie (2017).