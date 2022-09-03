Proud to have played the role of Dalit woman in 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu': Dushara Vijayan

By Express News Service

Actor Dushara Vijayan, who is getting praises for her role as Rene in the recently released Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, has penned a thank you note for the acceptance received for her character, among the audience.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Dushara plays a theatre artist and follower of BR Ambedkar, in her second collaboration with the director after Sarpatta Parambarai.

“She who knows life flows, feels no wear or tear, needs no mending or repair.” Experiencing these words through the girl called Rene is an unexplainably beautiful experience. As an actor, nothing gives immense pleasure than being engulfed by dreams and desires to experience the symphonic essence of appreciation and acclaim of the audience in the theatres,” the actor wrote in her note.

Continuing her gratefulness, Dushara wrote, “When such ethereal moments become a reality, one finds no words to express them verbally. I’m emotionally frozen in such an incredulous state of amazement to see this girl Rene in Natchathiram Nagargiradhu embraced with praises.”

The actor also thanked Ranjith and called him a “maverick magician” who created the character that “perpetually resonates with his ideologies”. “I feel proud to have played the role of a Dalit woman and represent the faces of millions, who have gone through a lot in their real lives. Rene will be my best friend forever as she has gifted me an inevitable recognition,” she added.

Dushara thanked her co-stars, the technical crew and the production houses of the film, in addition to her personal team, Indianostrum theatre troupe who trained her, friends and family. “The process of discovering my identity as an artiste through Midas-touch of Pa Ranjith sir as Mariamma in Sarpatta Parambarai and Rene in Natchathiram Nagargiradhu will be an unforgettable journey,” Dushara wrote.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is produced by Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films. It also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan, Hari Krishnan, among others. The film is set against a gender-inclusive theatre troupe, that discusses and stages a drama on politics surrounding love. It opened to a highly positive reception and is currently running in theatres.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

