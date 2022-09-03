Home Entertainment Tamil

Proud to have played the role of Dalit woman in 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu': Dushara Vijayan

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Dushara plays a theatre artist and follower of BR Ambedkar, in her second collaboration with the director after Sarpatta Parambarai.

Published: 03rd September 2022 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Dushara Vijayan. (File photo)

Dushara Vijayan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Dushara Vijayan, who is getting praises for her role as Rene in the recently released Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, has penned a thank you note for the acceptance received for her character, among the audience.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Dushara plays a theatre artist and follower of BR Ambedkar, in her second collaboration with the director after Sarpatta Parambarai.

“She who knows life flows, feels no wear or tear, needs no mending or repair.” Experiencing these words through the girl called Rene is an unexplainably beautiful experience. As an actor, nothing gives immense pleasure than being engulfed by dreams and desires to experience the symphonic essence of appreciation and acclaim of the audience in the theatres,” the actor wrote in her note.

Continuing her gratefulness, Dushara wrote, “When such ethereal moments become a reality, one finds no words to express them verbally. I’m emotionally frozen in such an incredulous state of amazement to see this girl Rene in Natchathiram Nagargiradhu embraced with praises.”

The actor also thanked Ranjith and called him a “maverick magician” who created the character that “perpetually resonates with his ideologies”. “I feel proud to have played the role of a Dalit woman and represent the faces of millions, who have gone through a lot in their real lives. Rene will be my best friend forever as she has gifted me an inevitable recognition,” she added.

Dushara thanked her co-stars, the technical crew and the production houses of the film, in addition to her personal team, Indianostrum theatre troupe who trained her, friends and family. “The process of discovering my identity as an artiste through Midas-touch of Pa Ranjith sir as Mariamma in Sarpatta Parambarai and Rene in Natchathiram Nagargiradhu will be an unforgettable journey,” Dushara wrote.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is produced by Neelam Productions and Yaazhi Films. It also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiyarasan, Hari Krishnan, among others. The film is set against a gender-inclusive theatre troupe, that discusses and stages a drama on politics surrounding love. It opened to a highly positive reception and is currently running in theatres.

ALSO READ | 'Natchathiram Nagargiradhu' review: Pa Ranjith’s powerful meditation on love leaves you blissed out

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dushara Vijayan Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Pa Ranjith Sarpatta Parambarai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp