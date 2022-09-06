Aishwarya Rajesh in SG Charles' next, Soppana Sundari

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

It has been announced that Aishwarya Rajesh will be headlining a film titled Soppana Sundari, directed by SG Charles, who directed the 2020 film, Lock Up. The makers have also released the first look poster for the film.

Speaking to Cinema Express, director SG Charles reveals that the film is a dark comedy with a strong moralistic core. “The dark humour is constructed in a way that could be enjoyed by any section of the audience, we have applied a commercial approach to the way we handled our off-beat humour”

With Aishwarya Rajesh playing the lead, the ensemble cast also includes National Award winner Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, Deepa Shankar, Karunakaran and Redin Kingsley, to name a few.

The director adds, “Despite the ensemble cast, we have made sure that equal importance has been given to all the actors. Even actors who are known for their predominantly comedic roles are cast with their roles and their importance to the story in mind and not just so they can add more comedic scenes to the film.”

The cinematography is done by Bala Murugan and Vignesh Rajagopalan while the editing is handled by Sarathkumar.

It has been announced that Aishwarya Rajesh will be headlining a film titled Soppana Sundari, directed by SG Charles, who directed the 2020 film, Lock Up. The makers have also released the first look poster for the film. Speaking to Cinema Express, director SG Charles reveals that the film is a dark comedy with a strong moralistic core. “The dark humour is constructed in a way that could be enjoyed by any section of the audience, we have applied a commercial approach to the way we handled our off-beat humour” With Aishwarya Rajesh playing the lead, the ensemble cast also includes National Award winner Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, Deepa Shankar, Karunakaran and Redin Kingsley, to name a few. The director adds, “Despite the ensemble cast, we have made sure that equal importance has been given to all the actors. Even actors who are known for their predominantly comedic roles are cast with their roles and their importance to the story in mind and not just so they can add more comedic scenes to the film.” The cinematography is done by Bala Murugan and Vignesh Rajagopalan while the editing is handled by Sarathkumar.