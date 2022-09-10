Home Entertainment Tamil

Kollywood actor Vishal visits orphanage run by late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

After the visit, Vishal said that he would always remain a volunteer of the Shaktidhama and requested Puneeth's family's consent.

Actor Vishal. (EPS| P Anand Kumar)

By IANS

MYSURU: Popular Tamil actor and producer Vishal on Saturday visited the Shaktidhama orphanage run by late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's family in Mysuru city of Karnataka.

Vishal also held talks with the staff and management of the orphanage centre.

Shaktidhama, which takes care of 1,500 orphaned children was run by superstar Puneeth. But he never revealed his philanthropic initiative and it came to light only after his untimely demise.

After Puneeth's death, Vishal announced that he would take charge of Shaktidhama and look after orphaned children. However, Puneeth's family maintained that they would continue to take care of the orphanage centre.

"Shaktidhama gave a similar experience as a temple. When we visit the temple we could see god. Here, I saw God in every child," he added.

"Children are happy and playful here. Puneeth and Geethamma (Puneeth's elder brother Shiva Rajkumar's wife) have done a great job. I have spoken to Shiva Rajkumar. I am in touch with Puneeth Rajkumar's family," he said.

Vishal also added that he spoke to the orphanage children.

"They dance, play and are in a spirited mood. They have a bright future," he said.

"I was not able to visit Shaktidhama as I had to get admitted to the hospital after being injured during a shoot. I took a call to visit Shaktidhama at any cost and I am here with an intention of seeing the children. I am happy that I met them and always want to be a volunteer here," the Tamil actor added.

