Dhanush's Naane Varuvean teaser looks 'killer'

Naane Varuvean also marks the reunion of the combo of Selvaraghavan, Dhanush, and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time in 16 years.

A still from the teaser teaser of Dhanush's new film Naane Varuvean.

The teaser of Dhanush's new film Naane Varuvean has been released. From the teaser, it looks like a psychological thriller with Dhanush playing a dual role. While one character looks like a common man who lives with his wife and kid, the other guy, who sports a long-haired look, seems to be a psychotic killer. 

Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film marks his reunion with Dhanush after Mayakkam Enna (2011). Apart from sharing credits in the writing, the brothers are also acting together for the first time in this film. It also stars Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvRam, Prabhu, Yogi Babu, and Shelly Kishore.

Naane Varuvean also marks the reunion of the combo of Selvaraghavan, Dhanush, and composer Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time in 16 years. Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations is backing the film. There are speculations that it will release on September 30, but the makers are yet to confirm it.

Naane Varuvean is also getting released in Telugu as Nene Vasthunna. Geetha Arts will be presenting the film in Telugu.

