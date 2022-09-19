Home Entertainment Tamil

Dhanush's bilingual film 'Vaathi' to hit screens on December 2

Leading production houses Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas together are producing the high-budget film on a lavish scale.

Poster of Dhanush's bilingual film 'Vaathi'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Two-time National Award-winning actor Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'SIR' (Telugu)'/'Vaathi' (Tamil) will have a grand release worldwide on December 2 this year, its makers announced on Monday.

Leading production houses Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas together are producing the high-budget film on a lavish scale. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead.
 

         Telugu Poster

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Actor Dhanush plays Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer at Tripathi Educational Institute in the film.

Dhanush delivers a punch line in the film, which many believe to be the bottom line of Vaathi. He says, "Education is equal to the offering we place before God in a temple. Distribute it. Don't sell it like a dish from a five-star hotel."

Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.

S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan, National Award Winning editor Navin Nooli and National Award-winning music director G V Prakash Kumar.

