AR Rahman: Thank you for the unanimous love and positivity to 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'

By Express News Service

Academy award winner AR Rahman has been receiving widespread acclaim for his work in the recent Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial, 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'.

Right from the background score of the Silambarasan TR-starrer to the brilliant songs, AR Rahman's work has been the talk of the town since its release last Thursday.

Expressing his gratitude for all the love and appreciation coming his way, "Thank you Audience, Press Friends, Fans for the unanimous love & positivity to 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', the songs and the background score. EPI."

Apart from Silambarasan, 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' also stars Siddhi Iddhani, Neeraj Madhav and Siddique, among others in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vels Film International, the film is co-written by Jeyamohan with Gautham.

READ | 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' movie review: Scorching promise, middling results

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Academy award winner AR Rahman has been receiving widespread acclaim for his work in the recent Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial, 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu'. Right from the background score of the Silambarasan TR-starrer to the brilliant songs, AR Rahman's work has been the talk of the town since its release last Thursday. Expressing his gratitude for all the love and appreciation coming his way, "Thank you Audience, Press Friends, Fans for the unanimous love & positivity to 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu', the songs and the background score. EPI." Apart from Silambarasan, 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' also stars Siddhi Iddhani, Neeraj Madhav and Siddique, among others in pivotal roles. Produced by Vels Film International, the film is co-written by Jeyamohan with Gautham. READ | 'Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' movie review: Scorching promise, middling results (This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)