Tamil Film Producers Council proposes new guidelines for film reviewers

By Express News Service

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) convened for a general meeting on 18 September in Chennai. Over 500 Tamil producers gathered at the meeting to discuss financial issues and pending resolutions pertaining to the council. One of the resolutions that passed called for reviewers to stop posting their reviews until 3 days from the release of the film.

The meeting also suggested that theatre owners should not allow Youtube channels and social media influencers to review the film or give opinions about the film on their premises. The council also proposed that people in the film industry should stop giving interviews to media personalities who abuse actors to a personal extent.

The producers also made a formal request to the State Government to monitor the ticket sales through a centralised server to curb erroneous box office numbers from floating around. The producers also agreed to financially help release low-budget films on streaming platforms.

This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

