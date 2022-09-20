Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil Film Producers Council proposes new guidelines for film reviewers

Over 500 Tamil producers gathered at the meeting to discuss financial issues and pending resolutions pertaining to the council.

Published: 20th September 2022 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) convened for a general meeting on 18 September in Chennai. Over 500 Tamil producers gathered at the meeting to discuss financial issues and pending resolutions pertaining to the council. One of the resolutions that passed called for reviewers to stop posting their reviews until 3 days from the release of the film. 

The meeting also suggested that theatre owners should not allow Youtube channels and social media influencers to review the film or give opinions about the film on their premises. The council also proposed that people in the film industry should stop giving interviews to media personalities who abuse actors to a personal extent. 

The producers also made a formal request to the State Government to monitor the ticket sales through a centralised server to curb erroneous box office numbers from floating around. The producers also agreed to financially help release low-budget films on streaming platforms.

This copy originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Film Producers Council Youtube
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp