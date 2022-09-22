Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan starts shooting for 'Indian 2'

'Indian 2' is the sequel of Kamal Haasan's 1996 Tamil vigilante action film 'Indian'.

Published: 22nd September 2022

Kamal Haasan and Director Shankar on the sets of 'Indian 2' (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

A schedule of 'Indian 2', the upcoming sequel of the Kamal Haasan-starrer has begun on Thursday with the actor joining the sets. The actor announced the same, while sharing a few photos of himself along with the director of the film, Shankar. 

'Indian 2' is the sequel of Kamal Haasan's 1996 Tamil vigilante action film 'Indian'. The upcoming sequel will also be helmed by the filmmaker, with support from directors Vasanthabalan, Chimbudevan, and Arivazhagan, who had earlier worked as assistant directors for Shankar.

In the sequel, Kamal will be reprising the titular role. Additional cast members include Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, Bobby Simha, among others. 

'Indian 2' is produced by Lyca Productions, along with Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.

