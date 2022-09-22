Home Entertainment Tamil

Kathir, Divya Bharati to star in Tamil remake of the Malayalam thriller 'Ishq'

Directed by Shiv Mohaahas, the movie has been titled 'Aasai'. The first look of the film was revealed yesterday by Keerthy Suresh on the occasion of Kathir’s birthday.

Published: 22nd September 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kathir and Divya Bharati

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

The Tamil remake of the Malayalam thriller Ishq has been titled Aasai. Starring Kathir and Divya Bharati in the lead, the film is directed by Shiv Mohaa, who made Zero. 

“I have tried to make value additions to the original story with my writing,” shares Shiv, “I like the original a lot and the climax left a major impact on me. So, when the offer to remake it came up, I just went ahead.”

He goes on to explain the reason behind the title. “I felt this is the aptest title for this story. Additionally, I am a huge fan of Ajith sir, so reusing his hit film’s title feels exciting.”

The first look of the film was revealed yesterday by Keerthy Suresh on the occasion of Kathir’s birthday. The poster features the lead pair having a private moment. Actors Linga and Poorna will be playing 
the roles played by Shine Tom Chacko and Loena Lishoy, respectively, in the original.

The shooting of the film has been completed and the talks are on to fix the release date.  Aasai has music by Mugizh-fame Revaa and cinematography by Babu Kumar.

