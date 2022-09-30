Home Entertainment Tamil

Vadivelu and Vijay Sethupathi to team up together for new project

Veteran comedian/actor Vadivelu listed down the projects that he is currently working on before confirming that he is working with Vijay Sethupathi on a new project.

Published: 30th September 2022 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vadivelu confirmed that he is working with Vijay Sethupathi on a new project. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

In a recent public interaction with the press, Veteran comedian/actor Vadivelu confirmed that he is working with Vijay Sethupathi on a new project.

The actor listed down the projects that he is currently working on before confirming that he is working with Vijay Sethupathi. The pair have not teamed up for any projects in the past.

With Naai Sekar himself in the lead, Mari Selvaraj's directorial Maamanan starring Udhayanithi Stalin, and Chandramukhi 2 starring Raghava Lawrence in the lead, are some of the projects that Vadivelu confirmed as his upcoming films. 

Vijay Sethupathi is currently filming his portions for Vetrimaaran’s film Viduthalai which has Soori playing the lead while Sethupathi plays a character with grey shades. He is also currently filming three Hindi projects: Merry Christmas, Mumbaikar, and Jawan.

He will be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas. Mumbaikar, which is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Maanagaram, has him playing Munishkanth’s role from the Tamil film.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

