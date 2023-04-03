Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Nayanthara has finally revealed the full names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed via surrogacy.

Nayanthara was at an award function here, where she spoke about the middle name of her twins, whose first names are Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara was asked to share the full names of her twin boys and she said: "My first son is Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan."

Dear friends

We have named our blessings , our babies like this



#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan

உயிர் ருத்ரோநீல் N சிவன்#Ulag Daiwik N Shivan

உலக் தெய்விக் N சிவன்



N stands for their best mother in the world #Nayanthara



Happiest & proudest moments of life #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r4RHp0wC8f — VigneshShivN (@VigneshShivN) April 3, 2023

It was in June 2022, when Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by superstars such as Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan.

The same year Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed their bundle of joy - twin boys via surrogacy.

CHENNAI: Actress Nayanthara has finally revealed the full names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed via surrogacy. Nayanthara was at an award function here, where she spoke about the middle name of her twins, whose first names are Uyir and Ulag. Nayanthara was asked to share the full names of her twin boys and she said: "My first son is Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dear friends We have named our blessings , our babies like this#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan உயிர் ருத்ரோநீல் N சிவன்#Ulag Daiwik N Shivan உலக் தெய்விக் N சிவன் N stands for their best mother in the world #Nayanthara Happiest & proudest moments of life #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r4RHp0wC8f — VigneshShivN (@VigneshShivN) April 3, 2023 It was in June 2022, when Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by superstars such as Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan. The same year Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed their bundle of joy - twin boys via surrogacy.