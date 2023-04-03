Home Entertainment Tamil

Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twin sons

Published: 03rd April 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan babies

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan with their newborns. (Photo | Vignesh Shivan Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Nayanthara has finally revealed the full names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed via surrogacy.

Nayanthara was at an award function here, where she spoke about the middle name of her twins, whose first names are Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara was asked to share the full names of her twin boys and she said: "My first son is Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan."

It was in June 2022, when Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. The wedding was attended by superstars such as Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan.

The same year Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to announce that they have welcomed their bundle of joy - twin boys via surrogacy.

Comments

