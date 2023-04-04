Home Entertainment Tamil

Popular Tamil folk singer 'Rockstar' Ramani Ammal passes away aged 69

She became popular in the Tamil entertainment industry through Zee TV's reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors' in 2017.

Published: 04th April 2023 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal passed away in Chennai on Tuesday due to massive heart attack.

Ammal (69) was popularly known as Rockstar Ramani Ammal due to her high-voltage performances in stage shows.

She became popular in the Tamil entertainment industry through Zee TV's reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors' in 2017.

Even though Ammal made her film debut as a singer in the 2004 romantic movie 'Kadhal' followed by a few other movies like 'Kathayavaran' (2008), 'Thenavattu' (2008) and 'Haridas' (2013), she didn't receive many opportunities and continued her life as a domestic servant.

However, following her stupendous success in the reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors in 2017, there was no looking back for Ammal.

She crooned songs for 'Junga' (2018), 'Sandakozhi' 2(2018), 'Kaaapan' (2019) 'Nenjamundu Nermayundu Odu Raja' (2019).

She also performed in stage shows in the US, Singapore and Sri Lanka. She had also played a small role in the Tamil serial 'Yaradi Nee Mohini'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil folk singer Ramani Ammal Rockstar Ramani Ammal
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp