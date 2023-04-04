Rashmika’s next Tamil-Telugu film titled 'Rainbow'

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to star in an upcoming Tamil-Telugu film titled Rainbow, backed by Dream Warrior Pictures.

The film is helmed by debutant Shantharuban with actor Dev Mohan playing a vital role. Speaking to CE, Shantharuban said, “At heart, it will be a romantic fantasy. Set against the backdrop of Ooty, the film revolves around two characters.”

The director goes on to note how this will be the first time Rashmika will be seen in a female-centric film. According to the director, Rainbow will go on floors from Friday, with the first schedule expected to last for 20-25 days.

With Justin Prabhakaran scoring the music, the director promises that Rainbow will be music heavy. “Not just songs, but most of the scenes will be treated musically. As of now, we have planned for 4-5 songs,” he added.

Reacting to the announcement of the film, Rashmika said, “For the first time I am playing as the protagonist where the story is shot from the girl's perspective. I am so excited to bring this character alive for all of you. Rainbow is definitely such a movie that will both entertain and excite you. The journey of the audience with the girl is going to be a crazy ride so buckle up all, this is going to be a fun ride.”

