A sneak peek into creating Aishwarya Lekshmi's 'Poongulazhi' look in 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The makers of Ponniyin Selvan II released a video featuring the process of dressing up Poongulazhi, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi.

On Friday, they released the video featuring references taken for creating Poongulazhi's look and Aishwarya sporting different costumes before they locked the final look. Ponniyin Selvan II will hit the theatres on April 28.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the first part of Ponniyin Selvan was received very well and minted big at the box office.

The epic period film features Karthi, Trisha, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

The film, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel, is adapted by Mani Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan. Produced under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners, Ponniyin Selvan was shot by Ravi Varman, while AR Rahman composed the music.

The technical crew includes editor A Sreekar Prasad and production designer Thota Tharani.

