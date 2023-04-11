Let’s Get Married: A romcom with a twist

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The first look poster of LGM (Let’s Get Married) was released by the makers on Monday. Directed by debutant Ramesh Thamilmani, the film is bankrolled by cricketer MS Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni, under their banner Dhoni Entertainment.

Ramesh had previously authored the graphic novel Atharva – The Origin featuring Dhoni as a mythological superhero. Speaking to CE, he says, “I had worked in the novel, during which I had the chance to interact with Sakshi Dhoni ma’am. The core concept was given by Sakshi ma’am and I started to develop the story.”

According to the director, LGM will be a family entertainer, with a dose of feel-good element. “LGM is a road trip rom-com. The film is primarily based on three characters, Nadiya plays Harish’s mother, while Ivana plays the female lead. The film revolves around these three characters. LGM also stands for the initials of the main characters, Leela (Nadiya), Gautham (Harish Kalyan), Meera (Ivana).” Apart from them, the film also stars Yogi Babu and RJ Vijay.

Ramesh adds that they were looking for a young male and female lead, while the mother character should be refreshing with a tinge of “attitude”. The film went on floors in January and is currently in the last leg of shooting. It was filmed in various locations in southern India. The technical crew consists of cinematographer Viswajith Odukkathil who shot Hridayam in Malayalam, and Love Today editor Pradeep E Ragav handling the edits.

Doubling up as music director as well, Ramesh mentions, “There will be around five songs, most of them montages. There are melodies, party songs, and all other varieties.”

On working with Dhoni once again, he says, “They have become more like family and it feels like my own project. They exude a friendly and relaxing atmosphere, at the same time more concerned about the project.”

The makers are looking for a theatrical release sometime in June or July. “We are currently working on the CG and VFX,” he signs off.

