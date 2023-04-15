Vidharth’s Viper is a psychological crime thriller

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Vidharth’s upcoming film with debut director Manimaran Natarajan has been titled Viper. The film is a crime thriller with psychological elements. Speaking about the narrative of the film, director Manimaran shares, “The titular character, Viper, is a 58-year-old cop who gets a challenging case at the time of his retirement. Viper then comes out of retirement to team-up with his replacement and solve the crime.”

On why he chose Vidharth for the role, the director says, “I chose Vidharth for the role as I wanted a relatable face for the character.” Speaking about the significance of the title, “Russell’s Viper snake is known for being quick with its attack. Similarly, the character will also be very quick in his thinking and actions.”

The music for Viper will be composed by Ghibran. While S R Sathish Kumar takes care of the cinematography, Nagooran is handling the editing for the film. Shot in various parts of Chennai, fifty percent of the film’s shoot has already been completed. “We are planning to release the film for Deepavali,” Manimaran concluded.

Vidharth’s upcoming film with debut director Manimaran Natarajan has been titled Viper. The film is a crime thriller with psychological elements. Speaking about the narrative of the film, director Manimaran shares, “The titular character, Viper, is a 58-year-old cop who gets a challenging case at the time of his retirement. Viper then comes out of retirement to team-up with his replacement and solve the crime.” On why he chose Vidharth for the role, the director says, “I chose Vidharth for the role as I wanted a relatable face for the character.” Speaking about the significance of the title, “Russell’s Viper snake is known for being quick with its attack. Similarly, the character will also be very quick in his thinking and actions.” The music for Viper will be composed by Ghibran. While S R Sathish Kumar takes care of the cinematography, Nagooran is handling the editing for the film. Shot in various parts of Chennai, fifty percent of the film’s shoot has already been completed. “We are planning to release the film for Deepavali,” Manimaran concluded.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });