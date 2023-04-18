Home Entertainment Tamil

Madhur Mittal to play Muttiah Muralitharan in biopic on cricketer

The director is collaborating with Shehan Karunatilaka, a Booker Prize winner who is known for writing books on cricket.

Published: 18th April 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Madhur Mittal in '800'.

Madhur Mittal in '800'.

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

Vijay Sethupathi was earlier announced to play Muttiah Muralitharan in his biopic, titled 800. However, in a recent development, actor Madhur Mittal is now confirmed to play the world-renowned spinner. The actor is best known for playing Salim in Slumdog Millionaire.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the cricketer’s birthday.

800 is written and directed by MS Sripathy and will release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film’s title draws its inspiration from the record number of wickets Murali took in test cricket.

Speaking to CE, director Sripathy says, “Cricket will serve as a background and the story will be more about the person himself. Throughout his life, he has been someone struggling to prove who he is. Even in the games, he had to prove that his actions are genuine. He was called out thrice in Australia for chucking, just because he had a different kind of action. In his personal life, being a minority Tamil in a Sinhala-majority country, where there was a civil war, he always had an identity crisis. His struggle with his identity is the theme of the film.”

The director is collaborating with Shehan Karunatilaka, a Booker Prize winner who is known for writing books on cricket. “I wanted someone from Sri Lanka to collaborate, in order to know about their culture and nation.”

Vijay Sethupathi stepped down from playing the lead following the rise in backlash after people called out Muralitharan for his controversial political statements at the time of the Sri Lankan civil war.

800 is backed by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari.

The technical crew consists of RD Rajasekar as the cinematographer and Ghibran composing the music. Praveen KL is handling the edits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhur Mittal Muttiah Muralitharan 600 film Shehan Karunatilaka
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp