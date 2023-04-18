Shiva to be directed by S J Arjun for 'Soodhu Kavvum 2'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Shiva was confirmed to be a part of Soodhu Kavvum 2. Now. the makers have announced that the film is titled Soodhu Kavvum 2: Naatum Naatu Makkalum and that it will be directed by S J Arjun. The director had previously helmed the 2017 film Yung Mung Sung.

While Shiva will play the lead in the film, Karunakaran and Ramesh Thilak will reportedly reprise their roles in the sequel. Speculations are also rife that Vijay Sethupathi will appear in a cameo role in Soodhu Kavvum 2.

Like the original, the sequel too will be produced by CV Kumar, under his banner, Thirukumaran Entertainment. Karthik K Thillai will be handling the cinematography while Igantious Aswin is handling the editing. Edwin Louis Viswanath is the music composer for the film. The makers are yet to confirm a release date for the Soodhu Kavvum sequel.

