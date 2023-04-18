Siddharth’s next titled 'Chittha'

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Siddharth’s upcoming film is titled Chithha, which the makers say is short for Chitthappa. The film is directed by SU Arun Kumar, who is best known for making Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi.

Chittha is backed by Siddharth’s home banner Etaki Entertainment. Opening up about the genre and story, director Arun Kumar says that the film is a thriller drama.

“There are many Tamil films that represent the sentiment of Thai mama (maternal uncle). This film talks about the love and affection of a chitthappa (father’s younger brother).”

When asked why he chose Siddharth for the role, he says, “I wrote this story keeping Siddharth in mind, and thought of ways to show him differently.”

Chithha will also have a Telugu release, under the title Chinna. The filming for Chithha has been wrapped up and is in its post-production stage. Makers expect to release the film by the end of 2023.

