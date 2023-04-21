Home Entertainment Tamil

'Soodhu Kavvum 2' is a direct sequel

The producer also notes that Shiva will be playing a new character in the film and won’t be replacing anyone from the original. 

Published: 21st April 2023 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2023 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

'Soodhu Kavvum 2' producer CV Kumar.

'Soodhu Kavvum 2' producer CV Kumar.

By Prashanth Vallavan
Express News Service

Soodhu Kavvum 2: Naatum Naatu Makkalum, went on floors on Monday with a pooja ceremony. While Nalan Kumarasamy won’t be directing the sequel, producer CV Kumar tells us that, “The sequel is based on an original idea by Nalan.”

The sequel to the 2013 black comedy will be directed by SJ Arjun.

The producer further reveals that “Everyone except VJS, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, and Sanchita Shetty, will be reprising their roles for the sequel.” But that doesn’t mean VJS’s Das is getting recast. “We are not recasting VJS’ character,” he further comments on the speculation that Sathyaraj will be playing an older version of Das in the film.

“We are currently in talks to cast him in the sequel but even if we do cast him, he won’t be playing VJS’ role.” The producer also notes that Shiva will be playing a new character in the film and won’t be replacing anyone from the original. 

While Tamil cinema is known to churn out sequels that have no connection to the first film, CV Kumar assures us that, “Soodhu Kavvum 2 is 100 percent a continuation of the story from the first film.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soodhu Kavvum 2: Naatum Naatu Makkalum Soodhu Kavvum
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp