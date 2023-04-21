'Soodhu Kavvum 2' is a direct sequel

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

Soodhu Kavvum 2: Naatum Naatu Makkalum, went on floors on Monday with a pooja ceremony. While Nalan Kumarasamy won’t be directing the sequel, producer CV Kumar tells us that, “The sequel is based on an original idea by Nalan.”

The sequel to the 2013 black comedy will be directed by SJ Arjun.

The producer further reveals that “Everyone except VJS, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, and Sanchita Shetty, will be reprising their roles for the sequel.” But that doesn’t mean VJS’s Das is getting recast. “We are not recasting VJS’ character,” he further comments on the speculation that Sathyaraj will be playing an older version of Das in the film.

“We are currently in talks to cast him in the sequel but even if we do cast him, he won’t be playing VJS’ role.” The producer also notes that Shiva will be playing a new character in the film and won’t be replacing anyone from the original.

While Tamil cinema is known to churn out sequels that have no connection to the first film, CV Kumar assures us that, “Soodhu Kavvum 2 is 100 percent a continuation of the story from the first film.”

