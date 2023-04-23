Home Entertainment Tamil

Update on Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan' to be out on this date 

Billed as a sci-fi film, Ayalaan is said to be heavy on visual effects. 

First look poster of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'

First look poster of Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan'. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

We know that actor Sivakarthikeyan's much-anticipated film, Ayalaan, has been in the post-production stage since the filming wrapped in early 2021. Slated as a pan- Indian film, Ayalaan is directed by Indru Netru Naalai fame Ravikumar and bankrolled by 24 AM Studios and KJR Studios.

Now KJR Studios released a press release revealing a new update about the film that will be dropped on April 24, 11.04 AM.  

Billed as a sci-fi film, Ayalaan is said to be heavy on visual effects. The press release also mentioned the film has the highest number of CGI shots for a Pan-Indian film, "We did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a Pan-Indian movie and hence we needed the time to achieve perfection."

The press release further adds, "Ayalaan will be the first full-length Live-Action film in Indian Cinema to have over 4500+ VFX shots with the Alien character playing a pivotal role throughout the movie".

Ayalaan, has Rakul Preet playing the female lead. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul, the film also features Isha Koppikar in a major role. Ayalaan has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Nirav Shah, and stunts by Anbariv.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

