Ashok Selvan’s new rom-com titled 'Saba Nayagan'

Published: 26th April 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

It was announced last July that actor Ashok Selvan will be teaming up with newcomer CS Karthikeyan. Now the film’s title has been revealed as Saba Nayagan and its first look poster and teaser were launched by Sivakarthikeyan. 

Director Karthikeyan, who previously assisted Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam 1 and 2, says the film is a fun-filled coming of age story with a twist. “Saba Nayagan has an interesting element which distinguishes the film from the usual romcoms.

Though the film has Megha Akash, Karthika Muralidharan and Chandini Chowdary paired opposite Ashok, the film has ample space for bromance and I am confident that the audience will relate to the friendship episodes.” Interestingly, Ashok Selvan has undergone a physical transformation for the school portions in the film. 

Sabha Nayagan has music by Leon James, who had previously worked with Ashok Selvan in the hit film Oh My Kadavuley. Cinematographers Balasubramaniam, Dinesh Purushothaman and Prabhu Rhagav have shot a phase each in the life of the protagonist, while Ganesh Siva is in charge of the editing.

The film is bankrolled by Iyappan Gnanavel’s I Cinema Productions. The makers have planned to relase Sabha Nayagan around May. 

