Home Entertainment Tamil

Pa Ranjith releases first look of upcoming film 'Vembu'

The poster features a box in the shape of a home, with a label that reads 'Women Care Box.' Behind this, is a scale, hammer, and what looks like Constitution. 

Published: 04th August 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Pa Ranjith

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith took to social media on Friday to reveal the title and poster of the upcoming Tamil film Vembu. The film stars Hari Krishnan, a recurring face in Ranjith's films, along with Sheela Rajkumar in the lead roles.

The poster features a box in the shape of a home, with a label that reads 'Women Care Box.' Behind this, is a scale, hammer, and what looks like Constitution. 

The film is written and directed by Justin Prabu. Vembu's technical crew consists of Kumaran as the cinematographer and Manikandan Murali handling the music. KJ Venkat Ramanan is the editor.

The film is backed by Golden Shures and S Vijaya Lakshmi with Manjal Cinemas presenting Vembu.

A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pa Ranjith Vembu First look poster
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp