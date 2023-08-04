Pa Ranjith releases first look of upcoming film 'Vembu'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith took to social media on Friday to reveal the title and poster of the upcoming Tamil film Vembu. The film stars Hari Krishnan, a recurring face in Ranjith's films, along with Sheela Rajkumar in the lead roles.

The poster features a box in the shape of a home, with a label that reads 'Women Care Box.' Behind this, is a scale, hammer, and what looks like Constitution.

The film is written and directed by Justin Prabu. Vembu's technical crew consists of Kumaran as the cinematographer and Manikandan Murali handling the music. KJ Venkat Ramanan is the editor.

The film is backed by Golden Shures and S Vijaya Lakshmi with Manjal Cinemas presenting Vembu.

A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

