Kangana Ranaut's first look post from 'Chandramukhi 2' unveiled

By Express News Service

The first look poster of actor Kangana Ranaut for her upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, was unveiled by the makers on social media on Saturday. The film is set to hit the theatres for Vinayaka Chaturthi in September.

Directed by P Vasu, the film is backed by Lyca Productions and marks the actor’s comeback to Tamil cinema since the 2021 Thalaivii. Chandramukhi 2 also stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role.

Chandramukhi 2 features an ensemble cast including Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Ravi Maria, and Shrushti Dange among others. MM Keeravani has composed music for this film which has cinematography by RD Rajasekar and editing by Lewellyn Gonsalvez.

Chandramukhi was a direct remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1997). The makers have not yet clarified whether the sequel is a continuation of the original's storyline. The film starred Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyotika, Nayanthara, and Vadivelu in lead roles.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

The first look poster of actor Kangana Ranaut for her upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, was unveiled by the makers on social media on Saturday. The film is set to hit the theatres for Vinayaka Chaturthi in September. Directed by P Vasu, the film is backed by Lyca Productions and marks the actor’s comeback to Tamil cinema since the 2021 Thalaivii. Chandramukhi 2 also stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. Chandramukhi 2 features an ensemble cast including Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Ravi Maria, and Shrushti Dange among others. MM Keeravani has composed music for this film which has cinematography by RD Rajasekar and editing by Lewellyn Gonsalvez.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chandramukhi was a direct remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1997). The makers have not yet clarified whether the sequel is a continuation of the original's storyline. The film starred Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyotika, Nayanthara, and Vadivelu in lead roles. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)