Home Entertainment Tamil

Kangana Ranaut's first look post from 'Chandramukhi 2' unveiled

Directed by P Vasu, the film is backed by Lyca Productions and marks the actor’s comeback to Tamil cinema since the 2021 Thalaivii.

Published: 05th August 2023 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

The first look poster of actor Kangana Ranaut for her upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. (Photo | Lyca Productions Twitter)

The first look poster of actor Kangana Ranaut for her upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2. (Photo | Lyca Productions Twitter)

By Express News Service

The first look poster of actor Kangana Ranaut for her upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2, was unveiled by the makers on social media on Saturday. The film is set to hit the theatres for Vinayaka Chaturthi in September.

Directed by P Vasu, the film is backed by Lyca Productions and marks the actor’s comeback to Tamil cinema since the 2021 Thalaivii. Chandramukhi 2 also stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role.

Chandramukhi 2 features an ensemble cast including Vadivelu, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Ravi Maria, and Shrushti Dange among others. MM Keeravani has composed music for this film which has cinematography by RD Rajasekar and editing by Lewellyn Gonsalvez.

Chandramukhi was a direct remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu (1997). The makers have not yet clarified whether the sequel is a continuation of the original's storyline. The film starred Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyotika, Nayanthara, and Vadivelu in lead roles.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Chandramukhi 2 Tamil film
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp