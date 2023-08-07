Home Entertainment Tamil

'Demonte Colony 2' to be a full-fledged horror

Ajay Gnanamuthu, who will be returning to helm the sequel, revealed that Demonte Colony 2 will be a full-fledged horror film.

Published: 07th August 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

First look poster of 'Demonte Colony 2' which will be helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

He says, “While the first film had light-hearted moments, the sequel will have scarier elements and will be grittier in tone. The story demanded such a screenplay. From the start, the narrative will keep you engaged, leaving very little space for distractions.” 

The director further reveals that Demonte Colony 2 will be a direct continuation of the first film. When asked if the fans will need to refresh their memory of the first film, he reveals that his team is working on addressing that issue.

“It has been eight years since the first film, and not many people will remember the scenes from it. But we have planned campaigns that can effectively remind the audience of the crucial portions,” says Ajay.

The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Antti Jaaskelainen, Tsering Dorjee, Arun Pandian, Muthukumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana R. On the other hand, the film’s production was taken over by  Bobby Balachandran under his banner BTG Universal. 

The horror-thriller has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Harish Kannan.

