'Demonte Colony 2' to be a full-fledged horror

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

The first look of the upcoming sequel to the 2015 horror film Demonte Colony was released last week. The first look picture showed Arulnithi’s character to be completely possessed by a demonic entity. Ajay Gnanamuthu, who will be returning to helm the sequel, revealed that Demonte Colony 2 will be a full-fledged horror film.

He says, “While the first film had light-hearted moments, the sequel will have scarier elements and will be grittier in tone. The story demanded such a screenplay. From the start, the narrative will keep you engaged, leaving very little space for distractions.”

The director further reveals that Demonte Colony 2 will be a direct continuation of the first film. When asked if the fans will need to refresh their memory of the first film, he reveals that his team is working on addressing that issue.

“It has been eight years since the first film, and not many people will remember the scenes from it. But we have planned campaigns that can effectively remind the audience of the crucial portions,” says Ajay.

The film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Antti Jaaskelainen, Tsering Dorjee, Arun Pandian, Muthukumar, Meenakshi Govindarajan, Sarjano Khalid, and Archana R. On the other hand, the film’s production was taken over by Bobby Balachandran under his banner BTG Universal.

The horror-thriller has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Harish Kannan.

